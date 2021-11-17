LEAD Council hosting holiday donation challenge for families in need

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas is right around the corner, and the Northern New York Community Foundation LEAD Council is making sure all families in the North Country are able to celebrate the holiday.

Jonathan Cole spoke about the organization’s philanthropy challenge that will help families in need during the holiday season.

“A family should never have to choose between putting food on their table, paying bills, or getting toys and gifts for their children at Christmas time,” Cole said. “If there’s something we can do as a community to help offset that burden, I think we should do it.”

The LEAD council has been divided into groups that will compete against each other to collect new toys and donations. The group that wins the challenge will be able to have $500 donated to a non-profit organization of their choice.

The money the challenge raises will be donated evenly between three community initiatives and nonprofit organizations, including the Christmas crusade for kids, Lowville food pantry’s holiday assistance, and the Potsdam holiday fund.

Each gift that the community donates will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000 by the Northern New York Community Foundation. Cole explained how the funds could be used towards the gifts some may not think about, such as gift cards for older kids who would like to pick out specific items.

Cole said the challenge is a great way for residents to give back to the community.

“It would be really nice to do something that has no endgame in it,” Cole said. “Just what is right for the community.”

Those interested in getting involved can go to the community foundation’s website to find more information about the LEAD Holiday Giving Fund Challenge.