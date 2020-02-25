Leap of Kindness Day taking place February 29 at Salmon Run Mall, Samaritan Medical Center

Watertown, N.Y. (WWTI) – February 2020 is already nearing its end, but there is one extra day this month and the Jefferson Leadership Institute Class of 2020 is using that day to give back to the community.

April Bennett, Project Leader for JLI’s Leap of Kindness Day, said, “There’s a great need in our community. We know that we have a high poverty, very rural community, where resources can be slim.”

The JLI Class of 2020 is asking community members to take part in Leap of Kindness Day on Saturday, February 29, 2020 to encourage people in the community to use the extra day in the leap year to do something kind for someone else.

To help participation in the initiative, the JLI class reached out to local Jefferson County nonprofits for wish lists of their needs.

Donations can be dropped off on Saturday, February 29 from 10am-2pm at both Salmon Run Mall and the Samaritan Medical Center Cafeteria.

Members of the JLI Class of 2020 will be at both locations to accept donations, increase awareness about the need for giving back in the North Country and connect with members of the community.

Requested donated items from participating agencies include:

Samaritan Medical Center Pediatrics : New toys for children ages zero to three, DVD players, DVD’s, Leapfrog games, X-box, Smart TVs, plastic building blocks, toiletry products for patients’ parents, vouchers for hospital Starbucks’ location, coffee and food gift cards or coupons.

: New toys for children ages zero to three, DVD players, DVD’s, Leapfrog games, X-box, Smart TVs, plastic building blocks, toiletry products for patients’ parents, vouchers for hospital Starbucks’ location, coffee and food gift cards or coupons. Walker Center for Cancer Care : Gas gift cards for transportation, comfort care package items, binders with pockets, pens, notepads, warm cotton socks, mints, sour candy, hand sanitizer, lotion and other personal care items. All items must be new.

: Gas gift cards for transportation, comfort care package items, binders with pockets, pens, notepads, warm cotton socks, mints, sour candy, hand sanitizer, lotion and other personal care items. All items must be new. Sci-Tech Center: Lockable file cabinet, 35 mm film reel winder, electronic cash register, small display units, high intensity strobe light, laptops with color display, high intensity illuminator, DVD players, bicycle generators, and scrap plexi-glass sheets (clean).

Lockable file cabinet, 35 mm film reel winder, electronic cash register, small display units, high intensity strobe light, laptops with color display, high intensity illuminator, DVD players, bicycle generators, and scrap plexi-glass sheets (clean). Watertown City School District: School Pantry Food 4 Families : No glass container food items including peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, tuna fish or chicken, brown rice, beans/legumes, canned chili or beef stew, whole-grain pasta.

: No glass container food items including peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, tuna fish or chicken, brown rice, beans/legumes, canned chili or beef stew, whole-grain pasta. Jefferson County SPCA : Copy paper, postage stamps, gas cards, Petco, Walmart, Target, Staples, Sam’s or Amazon gift cards, Science Diet dog or cat food, heavy duty pet collars and leashes, Clorox cleaning products, paper towels, dog/cat beds, cat trees, CDs (calm and family-friendly).

: Copy paper, postage stamps, gas cards, Petco, Walmart, Target, Staples, Sam’s or Amazon gift cards, Science Diet dog or cat food, heavy duty pet collars and leashes, Clorox cleaning products, paper towels, dog/cat beds, cat trees, CDs (calm and family-friendly). Watertown Urban Mission: Gently-used formal wear and accessories including shoes, jewelry and handbags in support of Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Closet; Impossible Dream Thrift Store gratefully accepts clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances, and other items.

Gently-used formal wear and accessories including shoes, jewelry and handbags in support of Cinderella and Prince Charming’s Closet; Impossible Dream Thrift Store gratefully accepts clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances, and other items. Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County: Diapers, shower caddies, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and paper towels, twin sheets, bath towels, crib sheets, and individually packaged kids’ snacks. Only new items accepted.

Diapers, shower caddies, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and paper towels, twin sheets, bath towels, crib sheets, and individually packaged kids’ snacks. Only new items accepted. VETS Peer to Peer Outreach Center: Shelf-stable dry and canned food items.

In addition to collecting non-profit wish list items, the JLI Class of 2020 is also planning a breakfast delivery for first responders and sponsoring a blood drive at Samaritan Medical Center.

Their efforts to give back extend beyond February 29. The class is adopting a few programs in addition to the work they are doing on leap day this year.

Members of the JLI class are giving the Sci-Tech Museum of Watertown a face-lift. The team is working to revitalize the center, encouraging families to rediscover the Sci-Tech Museum this spring.

The class is also working with the pediatric ward and Walker Cancer Center at Samaritan Medical Center, doing what they can to make the time there for patients as enjoyable as possible.

April said, “We know that people go there because things are not going well and there’s a lot of stress, so what can we do to alleviate some of that stress?” The class is putting together care packages and collecting items that will make patients and families more comfortable.

Charitable contributions to support the cause can also be made directly to the Leap of Kindness Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Jefferson Leadership Institute (JLI) is a Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce leadership development program immersing participants in community issues. The class meets for 12 sessions throughout the year, enabling them to develop leadership skills, build strong relationships, and become involved in generating positive community change.

