Learn history of St. Lawrence Seaway at virtual presentation next week

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Want to learn more about the St. Lawrence Seaway?

A virtual presentation will details features of the 370 mile seaway system in Canada and the United States. The waterway is a system of locks, canals and channels and permits ongoing vessels to travel from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes; at the western end of Lake Superior.

The presentation led by the St. Lawrence County Historical Association Executive Director Ashly Maready will include an overview of the St. Lawrence Seaway history. This will include construction, operation and significance.

According to SLCHA, Maready is a historian and museum professional. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from Hood College and a Master of Arts in Applied History from Shippensburg University.

The event led by Maready is the first of several St. Lawrence County Historial Association Director’s Dialogue planned for 2021.

Those interested in attending the free, virtual event must RSVP by January 12 at 4p.m. via phone or email.

The St. Lawrence Seaway History Virtual Presentation will be held on January 13 at noon through Zoom.

