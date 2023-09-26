WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power Play Sports in Watertown is partnering with The Watertown Wolves to offer hockey lessons.

Power Play Sports

23438 NY-12

Watertown, NY 13601

315-481-0612

No experience is necessary, players will learn basic hockey skills such as skating, shooting and stickhandling at Power Play Sports on their ice rink.

Players can learn to play hockey with Pro Watertown Wolves Players and Staff every Monday in October, the full hockey lesson schedule for October is below:

Rookie Program — Ages 2 through 16:

Mondays, October 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Wednesdays, October 4, 11, 18 and 25, at 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Saturdays, October 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Level 1 — Ages 4-16:

Mondays, October 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Thursdays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Saturdays, October 7, 14, 21 and 28, at Noon to 12:45 p.m.

Level 2 — For graduates of Level 1:

Monday, October 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Fridays, October 6, 13, 20 and 27, at 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Saturdays, October 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The cost of lessons per month is $75 per child or $100 for a family and free equipment is available to loan out from the Power Play Sports Foundation.

To sign up for lessons and learn more you can visit the Power Play Sports website