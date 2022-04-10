SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The public will have the opportunity to learn more about local history on April 30.

The 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series’s last session will start at 2 p.m. on April 30 at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom located at 103 West Main Street in the Village of Sackets Harbor. The final lecture is titled “Lake Ontario and the War of 1812” and will feature three speakers.

One of the speakers is local Archeologist Dr. Tim Abel. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Anthropology at SUNY Canton and an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Anthropology at St. Lawrence University. Abel has spent the last ten years studying the War of 1812, and how the war specifically affected northern New York which he will cover at the lecture.

Chair of the Anthropology Department at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Dr. Ben Ford will also be speaking at the lecture. He also specializes in maritime and historical archaeology and is a registered professional archeologist. Ford will discuss the naval conflicts of the war, the vessels involved, and vessels that haven’t been found yet.

The last speaker will be Dr. Gary Gibson who is a naval historian and retired computer scientist who has been researching the naval War of 1812 on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River since 1991. Gibson will trace the evolution of the country’s first arms race as it played out during the War of 1812 at the lecture.

The program is expected to last around two hours and is open to anyone interested in attending. Those who can not attend the lecture in person can also attend virtually. Individuals can register for both in-person and virtual attendance here.