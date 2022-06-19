WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Lawmakers have proposed legislation that would support parents’ right to choose school options that work for their family. The Educational Choice for Children Act was introduced by Representative Jackie Walorski (R-IN) and was co-sponsored by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Specifically, the legislation would provide a charitable donation incentive for individuals and businesses to fund scholarship awards for students. The funds would be used to cover expenses related to K-12 public and private education, amounting to $10 billion on an annual basis.

Eligible use of scholarship awards would include tuition, fees, book supplies, educational activities, and equipment. As a result, the bill would help expand education freedom and opportunity for millions of students. Congresswoman Stefanik explained how the bill would benefit students and their families in a press release on June 17.

“Educational choice is a critical way to provide the best opportunities for our students, and this bill will allow families to determine the highest quality and most suitable education for their children,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “Importantly, this legislation can equip students in rural communities with additional support to supplement their learning in the local school, bringing new opportunities to families that have traditionally lacked educational options. I will continue to empower parents to be able to choose what is best for their children’s education, regardless of zip code.”

The complete bill can be found below.