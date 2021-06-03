Legislation to fund county agricultural fairs receives support

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In the first week of June, legislation was again brought to the table to help support local agricultural fairs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act has again been cosponsored by NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

According to Stefanik, this legislation would provide grant funding to agricultural fairs based on their loss of attendance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“County fairs are highly-anticipated annual events for our rural communities, youth, and families, helping to promote local small businesses, family farms, and agriculture,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to support this bill to help our county fairs overcome the unfair and unprecedented financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to attending our fairs this summer!”

If passed, the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act would direct the Agricultural Marketing Service of the Department of Agriculture to establish a program to award grants to states or state-run department of agriculture.

As stated in legislation documents, grant amounts would be determined based on the difference between the average attendance at agricultural fairs in the state for a month occurring in 2019 compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Additionally, grant recipients would be required to prioritize supporting agricultural fairs and utilize a maximum of 1% of funding for administrative costs.

The Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act was first introduced to U.S. Congress on July 30, 2020.