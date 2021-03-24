Lending limit to increase for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The lending limit will soon be increased for COVID-19 related disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Wednesday that it is increasing the maximum amount small businesses and non-profit organizations can borrow through through its COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

According to the SBA this will increase the loan limit for the COVID-19 EIDL program from 6-months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $150,000 to up to 24-months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

“More than 3.7 million businesses employing more than 20 million people have found financial relief through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which provide low-interest emergency working capital to help save their businesses,” stated SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “However, the pandemic has lasted longer than expected, and they need larger loans. Many have called on SBA to remove the $150,000 cap. We are here to help our small businesses and that is why I’m proud to more than triple the amount of funding they can access.”

The SBA added that businesses that receive a loan subject to the current limit do not need to submit an additional request with these changes. These businesses will receive an email from the SBA with additional details closes to the implementation of the new limits.

This increase in the lending limit for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans is set to be implemented starting the week of April 6, 2021.