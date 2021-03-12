LeRay car crash kills 86-year-old Philadelphia man

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Jefferson County man lost his life following a head-on crash on Thursday.

New York State Police in Watertown are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in the town of Leray on March 11.

According to an investigation lead by troopers, a 2010 KIA, operated by Grant L. Hall, 86, from Philadelphia, was traveling on Route 11 when he drove through a red light and struck another vehicle head-on.

Grant was airlifted from the scene to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in critical condition. Around 11:30 p.m on Thursday, Grant was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as Brandon K. Kunx, 28, from Killeen, Texas and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for non-threatening injuries.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.