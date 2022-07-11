JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from LeRay is facing multiple charges according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police stated that 23-year-old Jamison C. Cohick was arrested on July 10 after committing multiple offenses. According to the JCSO, around 5 p.m. on July 9 in the town of LeRay, Cohick shoved a can of hairspray into a woman’s right eye causing her physical injury. Police stated that the woman had significant swelling and bruising because of the assault.

Cohick is also accused of preventing the woman from leaving the residence by blocking her path out of the residence with his body, holding her down on the bed, and pinning her by her arms when she attempted to leave. Additionally, police stated that Cohick slapped the woman’s face while holding her down on the bed.

The investigation also revealed that Cohick grabbed the woman by the neck with his hands and applied pressure in an attempt to stop her from screaming which made it difficult for her to breathe. He also placed a pillow over her face to prevent her from screaming for help which made her unable to breathe.

As a result, Cohick was charged with Assault in the third degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree, Harassment in the second degree, and two counts of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. He was arraigned in CAP Court regarding the charges.