WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Leray Street in Watertown will be closed for most of the day while it undergoes paving work.

The road will be closed from West Main Street to West Hoard Street on Wednesday, October 18. The project started at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paving should be completed by the end of business today. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during completion of the project.