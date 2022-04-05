LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman is facing charges following an alleged incident at the Walmart Super Center in LeRay.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Katie Ward of Watertown was arrested on April 4 after she allegedly stole 14 items from the LeRay Walmart.

Based on reports and allegations made at the crime scene, Ward passed the point of sale without paying for the items. Deputies stated that these items totaled $96.56.

Ward was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny, classified as a Class A Misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in LeRay Town Court in late April, 2022.