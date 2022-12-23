JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some Walmart locations in the North Country will be closing early on Friday due to weather conditions.

ABC50 confirmed with Walmart locations in Evans Mills and Watertown over the phone that both stores will be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday and will reopen on Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m.

ABC50 has received reports of the Lowville location following the same closure dates and times, but have yet to confirm via phone call with the Lowville Walmart. At the time we called, a representative at Lowville hadn’t received the weather closing information.

A representative at the Watertown location informed us that the Lowville Walmart will also be closing early on Friday at 5p.m.

Walmart being closing early and remaining closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas will put a damper on last-minute shopping plans, but with adverse weather already affecting the North Country, officials don’t want motorists out on the roads.

New York State Police has warned motorists not to drive unless it’s an emergency.

Travel advisories are already in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority has placed restrictions on travel across the bridge.

Power outages are being reported in various locations through the region.

Governor Hochul issued a state of emergency on Thursday in preparation for the holiday blizzard. The state of emergency lasts until Monday.

ABC50 will keep you updated on the latest weather conditions and closures.