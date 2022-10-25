SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Disney on Ice is bringing its “Let’s Celebrate” show to Syracuse.

Organizers say the performance will include 14 classic and modern Disney stories. Mickey Mouse will lead a parade of more than 50 characters, including Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck. The show will also feature Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

Disney’s “Frozen” will be brought to life with Anna, Elsa and Olaf. There will also be special moments from “Finding Dory,” “Aladdin” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Tickets for the performance are available online. The show will be at Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial from December 29, 2022 through January 2, 2023.

Dates and times for the show are:

Thursday, December 29 at 4 p.m.;

Friday, December 30 at noon and 4 p.m.;

Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

Sunday, January 1 at noon and 4 p.m.; and

Monday, January 2 at 1 p.m.

Organizers say the show will feature an international team of award-winning figure skaters and over 30 hit songs including “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata.”