WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a flood warning for Lewis and Oswego counties that will run until 4:15 p.m. Monday, December 18.

The alert is being issued because of the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

According to weather spotters, they reported between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. This will result in ponding of water in low-lying areas and may result in minor flooding along some creeks and rivers.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lowville, Central Square, Redfield, Phoenix, Watson, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig, Cleveland, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Parish, Altmar, Constableville and Turin.

A flood watch is still in effect for Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.