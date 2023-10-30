LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a missing motorcycle that was left on October 4 on Route 126 in the Town of Croghan.

The press release said the motorcycle was found near the intersection of Old State Route on Route 126. The incident was reported near 10 a.m. on October 4.

If anyone has information, contact the Sheriffs office on their non-emergency number at (315) 376-3511. The case reference number is 23c-08384.