WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – One big race in Lewis County has yet to be decided.

The race for District Attorney in the county has tightened up between Republican challenger Jeffery Tompkins and longtime incumbent Democrat Leanne Moser.

The latest update had Moser cut Tompkin’s lead from 65 votes to 49. According to the Lewis County Board of Elections, 105 absentee ballots and 29 affidavits have to be counted.

Mike Carpinelli was re-elected as county sheriff after beating retired New York State Trooper Nichole Turck.