Lewis County: 8 confirmed cases, 95 under quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first two cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County were confirmed on March 28. There are now eight confirmed cases in the county, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.
The current statistics for COVID-19 in Lewis County include:
- 8 confirmed cases
- 7 individuals under isolation
- 1 individual recovered
- 159 total tests
- 120 negative results
- 95 individuals under quarantine
- 31 pending results
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions or symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, can call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wife of Illinois mayor cited for violating stay-at-home order after attending bar party, police say
- Lowe’s will close stores Easter Sunday to give employees ‘much-deserved day off’
- Reports: US agent leads police on high-speed chase in Mexico
- 30 North Country organizations support United Way of NNY’s mission to help local residents
- LIVE NOW: US coronavirus death toll tops 11,000
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.