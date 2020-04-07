Lewis County: 8 confirmed cases, 95 under quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first two cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County were confirmed on March 28. There are now eight confirmed cases in the county, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.

The current statistics for COVID-19 in Lewis County include:

8 confirmed cases

7 individuals under isolation

1 individual recovered

159 total tests

120 negative results

95 individuals under quarantine

31 pending results

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions or symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, can call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

