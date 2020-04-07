Lewis County: 8 confirmed cases, 95 under quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The first two cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County were confirmed on March 28. There are now eight confirmed cases in the county, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.

The current statistics for COVID-19 in Lewis County include:

  • 8 confirmed cases
  • 7 individuals under isolation
  • 1 individual recovered
  • 159 total tests
  • 120 negative results
  • 95 individuals under quarantine
  • 31 pending results

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions or symptoms, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, can call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

