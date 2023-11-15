GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 45-year-old Glenfield man is facing multiple counts after sexual abuse after allegedly making sexual contact with a 13-year-old child.

Lewis County Sheriffs charged Lewis Stanford Jr. with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The arrest came on Thursday, November 9, which is the same day that the alleged incident took place.

Authorities said that Stanford allegedly made contact in the town of West Turin with the youth while they were asleep and the child woke up by the contact. A call was made to the child abuse hotline.

Stanford was arraigned in the Town of Croghan CAP Court and released. An order of protection was issued.