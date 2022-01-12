LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases outnumbered recoveries in Lewis County on Tuesday.

Specifically, on January 11, Lewis County Public Health Service confirmed 92 new COVID-19 cases in the county. This brought the total number of active cases to 296.

At the time of the report, there were also 353 individuals under mandatory quarantine for the virus, and ten hospitalized throughout the county.

Additionally, on Tuesday, 66 Lewis County residents recovered from the virus. There were no new COVID-related deaths confirmed, however, there have been 41 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.