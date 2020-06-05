Lewis County addresses guidelines for graduations from Department of Health

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of health issued guidance for graduation celebrationg during the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

The guidance encourages school districts to consider the following alternative graduation celebrations in an effort to maintain public health precautions:

Virtual Ceremonies (host an online virtual ceremony and consider broadcasting live, if possible)

Videos (pre-record and make available a graduation ceremony)

Drive-in Graduations (students and only immediate family members who reside in the same household, should arrive and remain in cars for the entire ceremony)

Drive-through Graduation (individual students and immediate family members arrive at an assigned time and exit the car individually to walk across a stage in their cap and gown)

Individualized Ceremony (school officials may visit each graduate’s home, while remaining outside and at least six feet away, to congratulate, take pictures, receive diploma, etc.).

While it is up to each district to determine how they will honor their graduating students, they are all consulting with Lewis County Public Health, local law enforcement and legal council to make sure that any in-person event is planned with everyone’s safety in mind.

Those planning to celebrate at home with family and friends are encouraged to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, preferably outdoors, maintain six feet of separation in public, continue to wear a mask or face covering and practice good hand hygiene.

Lewis County Public Health stated the following in a release:

“Lewis County Public Health would like to take this time to congratulate Lewis County’s graduating students and express our appreciation for them, their families and their respective school districts. Your cooperation, patience and creativity during these challenging times has been instrumental in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

New York State guidelines are subject to change.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.