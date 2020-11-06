Lewis County adds 1 new COVID-19 case, 5 remain hospitalized

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lewis County on Friday.

There have been a total of 176 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country. 68 of the cases have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 176 positive cases, 133 have recovered. There are 411 individuals under quarantine, 43 are under isolation and four are hospitalized.

14,160 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

