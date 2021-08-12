Lewis County again an area of ‘high’ COVID transmission

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County has again been marked as an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus.

This was reported on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker on Thursday, August 12. Lewis County was previously logged as an area of high transmission in the first week of August, but dropped down to “substantial” on August 9.

According to the CDC, high community transmission means that there are more than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate of over 10%. Currently, Lewis County has 30 cases, which results in 114.09 per 100,000 residents. This is a 87.5% increase in the last seven days. Additionally, the county’s positivity rate now stands at 5.45%.

Lewis County also has six new COVID hospital admissions, with 8% of all hospital beds in the county occupied by COVID patients. Additionally, 42.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Surrounding Lewis County, Jefferson County is now an area of moderate community transmission, which was announced on August 11. St. Lawrence County remains to be an area of substantial community transmission.

For those areas marked as having high or substantial transmission levels, the CDC is encouraging all individuals, regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask indoors. Those unvaccinated are continued to be advised to wear a mask regardless of community transmission level.

Full COVID-19 transmission level data can be found on the CDC website.