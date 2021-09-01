Lewis County again flagged as an area of high COVID-19 transmission

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Center of Disease Control and Prevention has once again marked Lewis County as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus.

This was based on most recent COVID-19 data which listed the county as having 110.28 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. To be designated as an area of high community transmission, a county must have over 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are also areas of high community transmission.

On the same day, Lewis County also reported four new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization. All of these individuals are under isolation, and 47 additional individuals are in mandatory quarantine while they monitor for symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31 Lewis County residents have lost their lives to the virus and there have been 2,545 confirmed cases.

Lewis County is also continuing to test its residents, local students and employees for the coronavirus. Its no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru clinic is open on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s at the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville from noon to 1 p.m. Individuals must provide proof of residency, school or employment.