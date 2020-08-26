LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Public Health alerts residents of a possible COVID-19 exposure following a new confirmed case on August 26.
The agency conducted an investigation after the case was confirmed was present at the following establishments:
- Cottage Inn in Copenhagen – Thursday, August 20th between 4:45 P.M. and 5:45 P.M.
- Crossroads Tavern in Naumburg – Friday, August 21st between 7:30 P.M. and 8:30 P.M.
- Cottage Inn in Copenhagen – Friday, August 21st between 10:30 P.M. – 12:00 A.M.
LCPH advises anyone who visited the above establishments within the listed time frame to call (315) 376- 5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct callers to voicemail.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453. If you have COVID-19 related questions or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, please call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 376-9678.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lewis County alerts possible COVID-19 exposures at three establishments following new case
- Monument is first to honor nonfictional women in Central Park
- Watertown woman hit by truck near Jefferson County Courthouse
- COVID-19 cases increase by two in Jefferson County
- Russell Sage College offers women’s suffrage symposium
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.