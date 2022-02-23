LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health System will be offering their no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru PCR testing site to residents once again.

The new testing site will be available at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus at 778 North State Street in Lowville. The testing will be taking place specifically in parking lot six, which is located off Route 26 at the Lewis County Command Trailer behind the helicopter landing zone.

The testing site will be open from noon until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the testing site will only be available to individuals who reside, attend school, or work in Lewis County and they will be required to provide proof of such upon arrival.

Those interested in getting tested will not be required to make an appointment, and are reminded that rapid testing will not be available. Individuals who are requesting a screening test will be required to provide their name, birthday, address, email address, and phone number for a result follow-up.

Results will be provided to residents approximately two to three days after getting tested. Individuals will be able to view their results through the BioReference Laboratories patient portal.

The testing site was made possible by LCHS’s partnership with the county, and Lewis County Public Health. More information can be found on the LCHS website.