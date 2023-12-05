LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Legislators allocated $200,000 in ARPA funds for the third round of the Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program.

After receiving applications for approximately $420,000 in requested project funds, ultimately, eight projects were awarded funding for a variety of downtown façade and streetscape improvements.

Awards were made to businesses and non-profits from the Hamlet of Harrisville to the village of Turin. One of the funding recipients, Amanda Kraeger, recognizes that this program will allow her business in Downtown Lowville to “showcase and embrace the historical charm of her business along a main corridor in Lewis County.”

Here are the following projects that will receive funding:

Harrisville Free Library replace the deteriorating entryway and will paint the building façade in the Hamlet of Harrisville.

Terrence Thisse will replace siding, trim, lighting, and signage on his commercial building in Downtown Lowville.

Elements Day Spa will restore the original character of the building, with siding, trim, paint, and repair, and prepare the carport for handicap accessibility in Downtown Lowville.

The Arc, Oneida-Lewis will purchase and install a new sign on their building in Downtown Lowville.

Turin Volunteer Fire Company will purchase and install a new sign at their firehouse in downtown Turin.

Alex Delong will replace the front porch and repair façade windows on a multi-tenant facility in Downtown Croghan.

James Henry Development will replace the existing plywood with historically accurate windows and doors in a vacant building in Downtown Lowville that will ultimately be redeveloped into an 8-unit multi-tenant facility.

ZNB Properties will replace the entryway and restore the exterior historical character of their multi-tenant building in Downtown Turin

The Façade and Streetscape Improvement Program is designed to breathe new life into the historical character and appeal of villages and hamlets within Lewis County, leveraging both public and private investments. In order to stimulate and advance the revitalization initiatives, this program offers up to a 75/25 matching funds arrangement for eligible enhancements to mixed-use and commercial buildings, as well as streetscape improvements in the villages and hamlets of Lewis County.