BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – An upstairs fire damaged an apartment in Beaver Falls on Thursday, September 18.

A caller reported the fire and all six people were outside. Firefighters from Castorland, New Bremen and Croghan responded to the blaze at 9551 Main Street.

The property was insured and the occupants had renters insurance for their belongings. There was smoke and fire damage to the residence.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The Red Cross is helping with shelter, food and clothing to two adults and four children.