LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County ATV trail system has sent out a reminder the all-terrain vehicle trail system is closed until the spring.

There was a Facebook post reminding riders of the closure. The page told riders to be on the lookout for new trail connections, a revamped map, and signage.

Permits can only be purchased online during the fall and winter. Anyone that would like to purchase your permit ahead of time to beat the spring rush you can visit: https://www.jotform.com/230663350587156