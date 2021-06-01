Lewis County awards $170K to local businesses for new business, expansion projects

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several Lewis County businesses have been awarded funding by the county for new business and expansion projects.

On June 1, Lewis County Economic Developed announced the recipients of the Lewis County Microenterprise Grant Program. This program awarded $170,000 in grant funding to microenterprise in the county, specifically for equipment purchases to help create new job, secure existing jobs and expand products and services.

“2020 was an incredibly difficult year for small businesses in Lewis County,” said Lewis

County Manager Ryan Piche. “Programs like the Microenterprise Grant Program are essential to keeping our economic momentum, even during times of extreme difficulty. The team at the IDA did a wonderful job getting these funds into the hands of entrepreneurs and small business owners who continue to move our community forward.”

Lewis County Economic Development Executive Director Brittany Davis added, “our partnership with Lewis County to administer this program has allowed small businesses and entrepreneurs to start and expand products and services, which in turn creates and retains jobs, creates unique experiences for residents and tourists, and ultimately enhances the tax base of Lewis County.”

This financial assistance was offered to income eligible businesses through the New York State Office Community Renewal Community Development Block Grant.

According to NYSOCR, the goal of this economic development program is to fund projects that will aim tp provide high quality, well-paying full-time jobs and training to low- and moderate-income individuals.

Recipients of the Lewis County Microenterprise Grant Program include:

The Bateman Draft House, Lowville, NY $6,698.77 to assist with miscellaneous bar and kitchen equipment

Black River Valley Natural, Lyons Falls, NY $34,650.00 to assist with the purchase of bulk storage tanks and a cream separator

Bodhi Kombucha, Lowville, NY $34,000 to assist with the purchase of a canning line allowing both Bodhi Kombucha and sister companies to can products onsite

Cummings Farms Cream Line Milk, Turin, NY $35,000 to assist with the purchase of pasteurizing and bottling equipment, allowing to bring bottling facility onto its farm

Osceola Ski & Sport Resort, Osceola, NY $34,448.03 to assist with the purchase of kitchen equipment and furniture for its new ski lodge

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters, New Bremen $26,008.02 to assist with the purchase of additional roastery equipment that will allow expansion into a future larger location



Lewis County confirmed that it recently submitted another grant application for $200,000 in funding, through NYSOCR, for a second round of funding. Award announcements are expected to be made Summer 2021.