DENMARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dangerous winds have hit the North Country.

High wind warnings took effect in Jefferson and Lewis counties in the afternoon on January 9. The National Weather Service warned the area that southwest winds could gust up to 70 miles per hour across the Tug Hill Plateau.

These conditions had the potential to cause widespread power outages, which concerned local officials.

“There are some parts of Lewis County that are among some of the most rural in the state of New York,” Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche explained before the storm.

To ensure these residents had essential resources, Piche, along with Lewis County first responders started preparing days before the storm.

The County now has shelters at the ready in the event of severe outages.

Piche confirmed that local fire departments are set to serve as warming shelters for those who don’t have heat. These shelters will also provide non-potable water for those in need.

Emergency response and highway department crews are also on standby.

“Our highway department and then the town highway departments are ready to go in terms of clearing, you know, roads from debris, those types of things,” Piche said. “So they’ve been, you know, refueling and checking their chainsaws and their bucket trucks and those types, you know, that type of equipment so that they’re ready to go.”

Although the county is ready to help, Piche also urged the community to abide by travel alerts throughout the storm.

A no-unnecessary travel advisory was issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for all areas in the evening on January 9.

“We know the conditions. So if we put out something, you know, that’s, you know, asking people to avoid certain parts of the county, they really should adhere to those messages,” Piche expressed.

Lewis County’s 911 dispatch center also continues to operate on a 24/7 basis.