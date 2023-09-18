LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Discover Tug Hill, Lewis County’s official tourism promotion agency, has announced its call for information from businesses directly related to or supporting tourism.

The agency aims to feature these businesses in the 2024 Visitor’s Guide, which is estimated to reach upwards of 20,000 tourists annually.

The 2024 Visitor’s Guide is helpful for tourists seeking memorable experiences and services in the Tug Hill region. Discover Tug Hill invites all businesses in Lewis County that contribute to the tourism industry to take advantage of this opportunity to be featured in the guide, there is no charge for inclusion.

Must be a Lewis County Business that provides any one of the following:

Place to eat or drink;

Place to stay;

Retail or shopping location; or

A Lewis County experience or “Thing to do.”

Why Participate:

Increased Exposure — Inclusion in the guide offers businesses heightened visibility among tourists and community members.

Enhanced Tourism Support — By contributing to the guide, businesses contribute to the overall growth and success of the local tourism industry.

Community Collaboration — This initiative fosters community collaboration, strengthens tourism ties and promotes the beauty and charm of the region.

Businesses wanting to be featured in the 2024 Visitor’s Guide may submit their information Here — submissions are due by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27.