Lewis County car crash kills teenage girl

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager died over the weekend following a car crash in Southern Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sherriff’s Office investigated a fatal moto vehicle accident late in the morning on Saturday, July 10.

According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Pulaski resident Julie A. Ramus was operating 2018 Jeep Wrangler, north on State Route 12 in the Town of Turing when her vehicle exited the east shoulder of the roadway.

The vehicle then struck a guide rail at its end which caused the vehicle to go airborne before striking a ditch and rolling over multiple times.

Two rear seat passengers, a 15-year-old female and a 14-year-old female were both ejected from the vehicle.

Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that the 14-year-old suffered from leg injuries and was flown by Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center for treatment. The 15-year-old was transported to Lewis County General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The identities of both teenagers are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Ramus suffered from minor injuries and also was transported to Lewis County General Hospital.]

An investigation into this accident is ongoing. Additional information is expected to be released upon completion of the inestigation.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by 3-G Fire Department, Members of the New York State Police, New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, Turin Ambulance, New York State Department of Transportation and Lewis County Fire Police.