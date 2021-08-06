Lewis County Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for annual awards

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) —The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations to recognize Lewis County’s outstanding business and community leaders.

Each year the Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual awards ceremony to recognize three businesses and one individual in the community that exemplify leadership.

There are four awards categories for 2021:

The Emerging Business of the Year Award is for companies that began operations since January 1, 2016.

The Spirit of Lewis County Award recognizes outstanding effort and commitment to the Lewis County community by a business during the 2021 calendar year.

The Innovative Business of the Year award is for companies that have shown recent innovative talent in developing a new product or service that is creative and unique.

The Community Citizenship Award will go to an individual nominated based on their contribution to their community.

Community members are encouraged to fill out a short nomination form on the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Website by August 20, 2021.

Nominations are considered by the Chamber Board of Directors to make the final decision on who is awarded. In order to be eligible for an award businesses need to be a member of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce as of August 14, 2021.

Awards will be announced at this year’s Annual Award Dinner. The Lewis County Chamber is planning on hosting the dinner in person this year.