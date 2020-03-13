Lewis County Chamber of Commerce to continue normal activities, urges following recommendations of CDC

(WWTI) – Staff and board members of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will continue to monitor the developing concern and spread of COVID-19 in our local community.

With the continued spread of the virus, businesses may see a decline in patrons, travel plans being cancelled and lower attendance at public gatherings.

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is urging the community to make rational decisions and understand the facts about COVID-19 before making them.

Local business owners and organizations are also being urged to follow the recommendations provided by the United States Center for Disease Control (USCDC).

According to a release from the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber plans to continue their normal activities and events, while encouraging common sense hygiene for attendees such as hand washing, coughing and sneezing into sleeves and staying home if you are not feeling well.

The chamber is coordinating with venues for upcoming Chamber events to coordinate plans and ensure availability of items such as hand sanitizing and hand washing stations.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.