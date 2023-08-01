LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Both the Lewis County Clerk’s Office and the Department of Motor Vehicles offices will close early on Thursday, August 3.

The reason for the early closings is for an employee appreciation event. The DMW will stop accepting new customers between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The county clerk’s office will stop accepting Pistol License transactions at 2:30pm that day.

This will give the staff time to complete end-of-day processes so they can arrive to the event on time. Both offices will be open for regularly scheduled hours and business on Friday August 4, 2023.

The press release said to plan accordingly and apologizes for the inconvenience.