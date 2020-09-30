Lewis County confirmed one additional COVID-19, 77 quarantined

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — One new cases of COVID-19 was reported in Lewis County on Wednesday. There have been a total of 67 cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.

Of the 67 positive cases, 65 have recovered. There are 77 individuals under quarantine and 2 are under isolation.

5,791 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 10,222 tests performed.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

