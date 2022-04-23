LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in Lewis County were in the double digits once again on Friday.

According to a daily report from Lewis County Public Health, the county reported 11 new COVID-19 cases. These cases were identified in the county’s daily report on Friday.

As of April 22, there were no Lewis County residents hospitalized with the virus. Lewis County is no longer reporting COVID-19 isolations or quarantines.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on Friday. However, there have been 51 deaths and 6,894 total cases in Lewis County since the pandemic began.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.