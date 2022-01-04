LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several hundred Lewis County residents remain in isolation with the coronavirus.

On the first Monday of 2022, Lewis County Public Health released updated COVID-19 data for the county, confirming 119 new cases since December 30, 2021.

In the same time period, 90 Lewis County residents recovered from the virus. Mandatory quarantines also decreased, but as of January 3, 206 residents remained in quarantine and 201 cases remained active. There were also nine hospitalizations.

No new deaths were confirmed in Lewis County over the holiday weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 39 death and 4,608 cases in Lewis County.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.