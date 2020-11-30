Lewis County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health is responding to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the County since the Thanksgiving holiday.

There have been a total of 329 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country, 116 of which have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 329 positive cases, 266 have recovered. There are 315 individuals under quarantine, 59 are under isolation and five are hospitalized.

17,307 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Lewis County has reported four COVID-19 related deaths.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

