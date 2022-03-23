LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see very few new COVID-19 cases within the county.

In a daily report on March 22, Lewis County Public Health confirmed that five new COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday.

At the time of the report on March 22, there was only one COVID-19 patient hospitalized in the county, a decrease from Monday’s numbers. Lewis County reported no new COVID-related deaths on Friday, however, there have been 51 fatalities and 6,702 total cases since the pandemic began.

Despite the low rates, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.