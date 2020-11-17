Lewis County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, over 450 in quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 256 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country. 101 of the cases have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 256 positive cases, 178 have recovered. There are 451 individuals under quarantine, 77 are under isolation and five are hospitalized.

15,238 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

Lewis County also reported their first COVID-19 related death on November 16, 2020.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

