Lewis County confirms a dozen new COVID-19 cases

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cases of the coronavirus increased by 12 in Lewis County on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Lewis County Public Health late afternoon on October 6. There are now 112 individuals under isolation, a decreased from the day prior despite the new cases.

Additionally, four Lewis County residents are hospitalized with the virus and 210 individuals are under mandatory quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic, 33 Lewis County residents have died from the virus. There have also been 2,977 confirmed cases and 2,832 recoveries.

Also on October 6, Jefferson County officials confirmed 83 new COVID-19 cases and St. Lawrence County reported 82. In total, there are now 950 active cases of the coronavirus in the tri-county region.

Lewis County remains designated as an area of high community COVID-19 transmission. Due to this designation, officials are encouraging all to wear masks in indoor and public spaces.

Lewis County Public Health is continuing to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Open clinics are constantly being scheduled and appointments can be made online or by calling 315-376-5453.