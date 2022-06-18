There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Lewis County resident has lost their life to COVID-19-related issues.

This was confirmed in a daily report from Lewis County Public Health on June 17, bringing the death toll to 53. However, the county only reported one new COIVID-19 case on Friday.

As of June 17, only one Lewis County resident was hospitalized with the virus. Lewis County is no longer reporting COVID-19 isolations or quarantines.

Officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing remains throughout the county, including at the state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Lewis County General Hospital’s main campus in Lowville and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.