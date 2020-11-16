Lewis County confirms first COVID-19 related fatality

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

On November 16, 2020, Lewis County Public Health Agency confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Lewis County since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, nine new COVID-19 case were reported on Monday.

There have been a total of 249 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country. 97 of the cases have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 249 positive cases, 177 have recovered. There are 390 individuals under quarantine, 71 are under isolation and six are hospitalized.

15,238 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

