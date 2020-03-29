Lewis County confirms first cases of coronavirus

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two Lewis County residents tested positive for the coronavirus, Lewis County Public Health confirmed last night.

Both individuals are in isolation at Lewis County General Hospital while Public Health investigates how many people they have been in contact with that may have been exposed.

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging all members of the community to continue to maintain social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus and protect county residents.

“Right now, being a good neighbor means staying home,” the office stated in a release.

