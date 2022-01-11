LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases spiked in Lewis County over the weekend.

In a report on Monday, Lewis County Public Health Service confirmed that 284 new COVID-19 cases were identified from January 7 to January 10. This brought the total number of confirmed cases to date to 5,212.

As of January 10, there were 270 Lewis County residents under isolation and 348 in quarantine. Hospitalizations were at nine, which was a decrease from the previous report which recorded 11.

In the same timeframe, 286 Lewis County residents recovered from the virus. There were no new COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.