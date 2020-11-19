Lewis County confirms third COVID-19 related death, 10 new cases reported

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health confirmed Lewis County’s third COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed in the county.

There have been a total of 271 positive COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the virus hit the North Country, 104 of which have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 271 positive cases, 194 have recovered. There are 412 individuals under quarantine, 74 are under isolation and four are hospitalized.

15,584 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call 315-376-5453.

Lewis County Health System is performing free COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center.

LATEST STORIES: