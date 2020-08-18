Lewis County continues to report no new cases of COVID-19, one remains in isolation

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lewis County Tuesday. There have been a total of 57 cases in the county since the virus hit the North Country.
Of the 57 positive cases, 56 cases have recovered. There are 97 individuals under quarantine and 1 under isolation.
3,994 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County with a total of 7,251 tests performed.
The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.
Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.
Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
