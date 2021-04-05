Lewis County couple arrested on multiple counts of child pornography

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A couple from Lewis County has been arrested on child pornography charges.

New York State Police in Lowville have arrested James F. Smith, 48, and Kerry L. Cooke, 34, for two counts of Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child. This is labeled as a class “E” felony.

Both Smith and Cooke were arrested on April 1, 2021, processed at State Police Lowville and were arraigned in Lewis County Court. Both are scheduled to appear in the town of Pinkey Court on April 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, including members of the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations an U.S. Marshals Service.